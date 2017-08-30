CVUSD Student of the Week: Miley Elsea

Del Rio School would like to recognize one of our outstanding students, Miley Elsea, currently a fourth-grader in Mrs. Sheker’s class. Last school year, Miley, who was encouraged by her third-grade teacher Mrs. Bond, as well as her parents, participated in Bonnie Plants Third-Grade Cabbage Program. Miley was able to learn the proper steps in growing a cabbage through following the “Student Growing Guide” provided. After several months, Miley was able to see the fruits of her labor.

“I was so afraid the bunnies were going to kill my cabbage, or something was going to happen, it was a lot of work but my dad helped me water,” Miley said. As you can see in Miley’s picture, the cabbage didn’t just grow to a normal grocery store size, “it is huge and it is still growing” says Miley.

She plans on continuing to grow things — specifically strawberries, and wants to encourage other students to do the same. “It’s a lot of fun and I look forward to trying it soon, I feel proud of myself!” We encourage all students to take part in something new; you never know what you can achieve!