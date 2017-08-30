Cooking with Diane: Easy Garlic Breadsticks

The other night I was going to make spaghetti for dinner and realized I had no French bread to make garlic bread, so I made my own and they turned out very good.

Easy Garlic Breadsticks

1 1/2 cups warm water

1 package dry yeast

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 to 41/2 cups flour

1/4 cup butter, melted (not margarine)

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

garlic salt (to taste)

Mix water, sugar, yeast into lukewarm water until dissolved. Add salt, then flour 1 cup at a time until mixed and easy to handle.

Pour half of the butter onto a cookie sheet. Put dough in the middle of cookie sheet and let set 5 minutes. Spread dough to edges of pan and pour remaining butter over dough. Sprinkle with garlic salt to your taste, then sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

Put pan in a 170 degree oven for 10 minutes so dough will rise. Then up temp to 350 degrees and bake 12 minutes or until golden. Cut into breadsticks with pizza cutter and serve.