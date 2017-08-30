Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Aug. 30

PACO seeks board members

Nominations are being accepted for the next board of directors of the Paulden Area Community Organization.

The board meets twice a month and takes a leadership role in the community.

Nominations can be submitted at the Sept. 7 PACO meeting. Election is planned for November.

Sequins & Saddles dance coming

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans its annual Sequins & Saddles Community Barn Dance for 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23. The event is a fundraiser for the scholarships the organization awards to graduating Chino Valley High School students.

It’s scheduled for Warren’s Feeds Hay Barn and Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks are providing the music. Tickets are $40 per person and a table of eight is $300. Reservations are necessary.

Visit www.chinovalley.org or call 928-636-2493.

Schools list items teachers need

Del Rio Elementary School and Heritage Middle School are listing items that teachers say they are in need of for this school year at TeacherLists.com.

Residents can check the list, purchase items on it through various partners, and they will deliver those needed supplies to the school.

16th Girls & Sports Day will be Sept. 23

Celebrating 16 years of empowering girls to make positive choices and live healthier lives, on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 7:30 p.m. the Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple St., Prescott, will be the site for the 16th annual Girls & Sports Day.

Activities for girls ages 7 – 9: Gymnastics, Gaga Ball & Creative Dance

Activities for girls ages 10 – 11: Volleyball, Yoga & Obstacle Course

Activities for girls ages 12 – 14: Group Cycle, Color Guard, Zumba

Special Guest Speaker – Chloe Woodruff, who has always loved riding her bike. Growing up in Boulder, Colorado, there were plenty of opportunities to do so — but Chloe didn’t fall head-over-wheels with mountain biking until she found herself riding in the desert of Moab, Utah, on a middle school class trip.

Chloe dedicated herself to the sport in college. Balancing full-time racing and working on her Bachelor’s degree in health education, she secured three collegiate D1 cross-country national championships with the University of Arizona Cycling Team. In 2016, she raced the women’s cross-country cycling event in the Rio Olympics. Chloe’s love of facing and riding has only grown, thanks to her husband and coach, Travis (TJ) Woodruff.

Now, she’s happily riding trails in the mountains of Prescott, with TJ and dog Maja. You’re sure to find Chloe at Prescott’s Whiskey Off-Road, exploring new trails, getting lost, playing in the dirt — and encouraging others to do the same.

Registration will be held at the Prescott YMCA. Late registration is available 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the day of the event if space is available.

All girls ages 7 — 14 are invited to register. Space is limited to 250 girls. You can download the registration form online at www.prescottymca.org or www.northstaryouth.org.

The cost is $15, which includes dinner and a backpack filled with goodies. Dinner will be provided by Papa John’s Pizza, Panera Bread and Safeway. Additional funding for Girls & Sports Day is provided by: Orthopaedic Specialists of Central Arizona.

For more information contact Ryan Harlow, Prescott YMCA, 928-445-7221 or Diane DeLong, North Star Youth Partnership, at 928-708-7214.

Girls & Sports Day is organized and sponsored by: Prescott YMCA & North Star Youth Partnership, a program of Catholic Charities.

Sweet Corn Harvest Party Sept. 2-3

The Harvest Party is right around the corner! Come join Mortimer Farms and the Yavapai Food Bank on Sept. 2 and 3 for a huge harvest celebration.

For only $10 per person and two non-perishable food items (children 2 and younger get in free) each attendee will enjoy the entire farm park, and a special harvest meal — plus hay rides, and sweet corn competitions.

This year the Harvest Meal will include a pulled pork sandwich or hot dog, two farm fresh sides, dessert, and a drink.

The 2017 Sweet Corn harvest party includes music, farm inspired rides, zip lines, barrel train, straw maze, animals and more.

Visit Mortimer Farm’s website, MortimerFarmsAZ.com, to purchase tickets.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. Highway 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.