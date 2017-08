Titus is a male Pit Bull Terrier mixed dog looking for a home. He is about 2 years old and is very affectionate with people, though he could use some obedience training. He gets along well with other dogs, but likes to play rough. He is not good around cats, horses or other small animals (who he loves to chase). He is a jumper, so a tall fence is recommended.

To see Titus, visit him at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.