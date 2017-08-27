Chino Valley may need to close Old Highway 89 bridge

The bridge on Old Highway 89 in Chino Valley is in “poor condition” and may need to be closed.

That’s what Chino Valley Interim Public Works Director Richard Straub told members of the town’s Streets and Road Committee Aug. 14.

Renovations are needed to keep the bridge open.

“The town may have to consider closing the bridge due to the repair cost,” the draft minutes of the meeting reflect information stated by Straub. Old Highway 89 runs north of town, exiting Highway 89 past Road 6 North. The bridge is located about a mile farther north past Rimrock Drive at Sullivan Lake Dam.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is due to conduct an inspection, according to a letter from ADOT Bridge Inspection Leader Peng Chen dated July 11. Review of bridge structures through the National Bridge Inspection Program occurs at regular intervals not to exceed two years.

Straub indicated during the committee meeting that the town owns the bridge, which is listed on ADOT’s historic bridge records.

“It is in poor condition and will need renovations; the deck needs to be sealed off to stop moisture, and the handrails need repaired,” he said.

Straub added that grant money for bridge repair is minimal “due to the drastic condition of bridges across the country.” There may, however, be grants available for historic bridge renovation.

If the bridge is closed to traffic, that would cut off access for residents living in the area. Old Highway 89 also is used as a bypass road during emergencies and closures of Highway 89 due to crashes.

Straub indicated at the meeting that he would seek assistance from ADOT.