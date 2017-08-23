Town gears up for annual Territorial Days fun

Territorial Days in Chino Valley kicks off Friday evening, Sept. 1, with a pre-game barbecue in the courtyard of Chino Valley High School prior to the opening football game with Camp Verde.

CVHS won against its rivals last year and hopes to retain the big bronze trophy, said John Scholl, school district superintendent.

A $2 Burger Meal Deal begins at 5 p.m. with game time at 7 p.m. Stick around to cheer on the fabulous athletes that make up the 2017-18 CVHS football team.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, get up early for the Lions Pancake Breakfast served from 6 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center. You’ll have enough fuel and energy to carry you through the 10K or the 2-Mile Run/Walk at 7 a.m. (Call 480-220-5085 to register.)

If too much exercise isn’t your thing, set up the folding chairs and enjoy the Territorial Days Parade that begins near Heritage Middle School at 9:15 a.m. Entrants will line up in the shady area along Road 1 West, then head up the road to Butterfield. They finish up at Memory Park in time to enjoy a pancake breakfast — maybe the second one of the day!

This past year, the parade hosted 54 entries, with many showing up on the day of the parade. Chino Valley High School and Heritage Middle School students will march, and quite a few horses, too, said Town Manager Cecilia Grittman. To enter officially, call 928-713-7343.

Memory Park has activities going on all day that include a craft show and a carnival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with kids’ Ferris wheel and rock wall, a food truck and music entertainment by 5 in the Wheel Band. The CV Fire Department will have hamburgers and hot dogs for sale.

Whether you participate in any of the Territorial Days events, you can’t miss the annual FFA Corn Dinner starting at 3 p.m. in the Del Rio Elementary School cafeteria. Don’t even think about beating the record 32 ears of corn consumed by Charlie Arnold, said Lions Club member Mike Best.*

FFA students start preparing for the dinner on Thursday. They have a lot of shucking to do. Students in the Culinary Arts program bake pies for dessert. Be warned – they often sell out!

This year, proceeds from the Corn Dinner, including the silent auction, benefit victims of the Goodwin Fire.