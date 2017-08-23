Phoenix Suns to host training camp scrimmage in Prescott Valley

In preparation for the 2017-2018 season, the Phoenix Suns officially announced Wednesday afternoon the club will host their annual training camp scrimmage this fall on the home court of the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA Gatorade League affiliate in Prescott Valley.

Free to fans, the scrimmage is scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 29, at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Featuring current Suns players like Devin Booker, Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender, Tyler Ulis, Alex Len, T.J. Warren and 2017 first-round draft pick Josh Jackson, the scrimmage will have open seating on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Through our strong relationship with the Phoenix suns both on and off the court, we’re pleased to provide fans in the [Prescott and Prescott Valley] area a chance to witness the dedication and camaraderie displayed through great basketball,” NAZ Suns president Chris Presson said, adding he looks forward to “building the Suns’” brand in Prescott Valley.

Two former NAZ Suns are expected to be in training camp for the Phoenix Suns this fall including Derrick Jones Jr., who finished second in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend last season in New Orleans, and Elijah Millsap.

In 50 games played for the NAZ Suns last season, Millsap led the club in scoring at 19.8 points per game, and was a Top 10 scorer in the G League for much of 2016-2017.

Northern Arizona finished 22-28 during their inaugural campaign, missing the playoffs, but were 14-11 at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Millsap signed a multi-year deal with the Phoenix Suns in April, and may play a similar role in 2017-2018 like Jones did last season, bouncing back and forth between the parent club Suns and Prescott Valley.

If history repeats itself, fans may likely see future NAZ Suns players during the scrimmage. Last fall, Jones, Derek Cooke Jr. and Shaquille Harrison were all part of the Phoenix Suns’ training camp roster. Cooke and Harrison played nearly every game last season in a NAZ Suns uniform.

Training camp for the Phoenix Suns is set to take place on the campus of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26.

FAN INFO

Fans are encouraged to RSVP for the scrimmage on suns.com, and those who do so will be entered to win prizes including autographed merchandise and tickets to the Phoenix Suns’ regular season home opener Oct. 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor and a columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.