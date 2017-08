Shylynn is a mixed breed/Labrador Retriever female looking for a home. She’s about 7 years old and is very good with children. She gets along with most dogs, but can be picky. She does not like cats.

If interested in adopting Shylynn, visit her at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.