Letter: Thanks for the ride

Editor:

During a Chamber of Commerce mixer sponsored by Yavapai Regional Transit last Wednesday, I gave a presentation explaining how YRT is operating as a nonprofit and serving the tri-city area with a much needed bus service. What I neglected to do was to thank the Chino Valley service clubs and other entities that continually donate funds to help keep this important community service going, including the CV Lionesses, CV noontime Lions, Appaloosa Meadows women’s lunch group, CV Elks, Yavapai County, and many others.

Thank you all for your support. Without you this transit system would not be what it is today.

Ron Romley

Chairman of the Board

Yavapai Regional Transit