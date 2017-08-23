Cooking with Diane: Crescent Apple Dumplings

Crescent Apple Dumplings (Diane DeHamer/Review)

  • Originally Published: August 23, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • I don’t know about anyone else in town but our apple tree is loaded this year, so I am finding recipes to use them. My husband really loved this one. When serving, try topping these dumplings with a scoop of frozen Cool Whip instead of ice cream. Yum!

    Crescent Apple Dumplings

    4 medium-sized apples

    2 8-ounce packages crescent rolls

    2 sticks butter (melted)

    1 1/2 cups brown sugar

    1 teaspoon cinnamon

    1 teaspoon vanilla

    1 can 7-Up soda

    Peel, core and slice apples. Separate dough into 16 pieces. Place about 3 slices of apple on the wide end and roll dough up, and place each one in a buttered 13-by-9-inch baking dish.

    In a bowl mix melted butter, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon until smooth. Pour over rolls. Then take the can of 7-Up and pour the soda between the rolls (not over the top of them.)

    Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes. Serve warm.

