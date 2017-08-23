Cooking with Diane: Crescent Apple Dumplings

I don’t know about anyone else in town but our apple tree is loaded this year, so I am finding recipes to use them. My husband really loved this one. When serving, try topping these dumplings with a scoop of frozen Cool Whip instead of ice cream. Yum!

Crescent Apple Dumplings

4 medium-sized apples

2 8-ounce packages crescent rolls

2 sticks butter (melted)

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 can 7-Up soda

Peel, core and slice apples. Separate dough into 16 pieces. Place about 3 slices of apple on the wide end and roll dough up, and place each one in a buttered 13-by-9-inch baking dish.

In a bowl mix melted butter, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon until smooth. Pour over rolls. Then take the can of 7-Up and pour the soda between the rolls (not over the top of them.)

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes. Serve warm.