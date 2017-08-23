Chino council likes 55-plus project

Chino Valley Town Council members reviewed plans for the proposed West Meadows active adult community project at its study session Aug. 15, found it acceptable, and will bring the zoning request back for a voting meeting in the near future.

The 25-acre project is located northeast of the intersection of Highway 89 and Road 1 South. It will include a 55-plus active adult community, RV park, assisted living facilities and recreational amenities. Proposed amenities include a community center with small meeting rooms and crafts shops, swimming pool, tennis and/or pickleball courts, outdoor picnic and seating areas and dog park.

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend the project to council at its June 6 meeting with stipulations that included providing for a community center in Phase II; minimum one tree per unit; connection between Phase I and Phase II lots; restricted to families with at least one member 55 or over; outdoor picnic area and seating; tennis court or swimming pool; and installation of a block wall at Phase III.

Jason Sanks, acting Development Services director, said the owner of the property has agreed to shift the amenities to Phase I of the project rather than waiting until Phase II.

Council also asked about plans for wastewater system.

Owner Jim Fletcher said Granite Engineers studied the issue and decided a collection system would work for the first phases. The collection system will be tied to a public collection system with allowance for connection to the town system after Phase 4. An extension to the town line is four to five miles and cost-prohibitive.

“Developing a system on site makes the most sense,” Fletcher said. “If the town has a centralized distribution system in the future, we will be interested in connecting to it.”

Commissioners also reviewed the development plan for the Chino Valley Town Center located behind the Days Inn and National Bank of America. This project, also owned by Fletcher, will offer a variety of living choices, with a 55-plus active adult living with smaller lots (3,000 sq. ft.) than West Meadows (7,000 sq. ft.).

Engineer David Benner said, following the meeting, that this project is tailored for affordable senior living, with their own yard and own homes. “It’s an alternative for apartments.”