A canine love affair: Chino trainer communicates

Loyalty, unconditional love, and always happy to see you — that describes man’s best friend, the “dog.”

Tony Carcoba, who moved to Chino Valley 20 years ago with his wife Robbie and two sons, is a professional dog trainer.

“I’ve always had a way with dogs and I just love the canine species. I was trained at Michael Ellis School of Dog Training in Santa Rosa California, and also took classes in the canine program at Yavapai College,” Carcoba said.

Carcoba trains dogs in a large variety of different areas that dog owners might need for their dog.

“My specialty is behavior, obedience, and modification, but I also train therapy dogs, and I do competitive obedience sports training, and my newest endeavor is agility training. I do individual private training programs that vary depending on the dog’s needs, and last summer I taught a Canine Sports class at Yavapai College,” said Carcoba.

“My programs will teach a communication system between the dog and the owner, along with basic obedience behavior such as crate command, bed, sit, down, and loose leash walking, this is combined with distance, duration, and distraction. Programs for basics are five sessions, (three at the client’s home, the fourth at a park, and the fifth either at the courthouse or Home Depot). I also do board and train at my home, which is where I keep the dog for about two weeks.” Carcoba explained.

On Sept. 1, Carcoba will be holding a “Rally at the Park” a fun way to teach obedience. The event will be at Memory Park at approximately 5-6 p.m. For more information call 928-710-8874.

“I get a lot of satisfaction seeing my clients’ reaction when they see how their dog has changed for the better and they will have a better relationship with their pet,” he said.

“One of my goals is to help owners develop a well-balanced dog, and to help decrease the number of dogs in shelters.”

See more about Carcoba’s dog training on his Facebook page, rebalancedK-9.