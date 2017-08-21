Fall Preview: Yavapai men's soccer aims to get back to nationals

Yavapai College Soccer Conference: Arizona Community College Athletic 2016 Record: 18-4-0 2016 Playoffs: Lost to Trinidad State (Colo.), 3-1, in NJCAA West District Playoff (Conference champ Yavapai advanced to district round after region finalists Pima and Phoenix were disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct). Coach: Mike Pantalione, 29th year 2017 Players to Watch: Attackers – Carlo Quesada, Matthew Jordan and John Scearce. Goalkeepers – Justin Motzkus and Spencer Coffin. Defenders – Johnny Ramirez, Isaac Arellano, John Kanner and Ricardo Nunez-Arellano. 2017 Schedule: Date Opponent Time 8/22 Chandler-Gilbert!^ 6 p.m. 8/24 Salt Lake (Utah)^ 6 p.m. 8/26 Glendale!^ 6 p.m. 8/29 at Paradise Valley! 7 p.m. 9/2 at Pima! 7 p.m. 9/5 Phoenix!# 6 p.m. 9/7 at South Mountain! 3:30 p.m. 9/9 Snow (Utah)# 6 p.m. 9/12 Gateway!# 6 p.m. 9/15 at Mesa! 7 p.m. 9/19 at Arizona Western! 7 p.m. 9/21 Scottsdale!^ 6 p.m. 9/23 at Chandler-Gilbert! 7 p.m. 9/26 at Glendale!@ 7 p.m. 9/30 Paradise Valley!^ 6 p.m. 10/3 Pima!^ 6 p.m. 10/5 at Phoenix! 7 p.m. 10/7 South Mountain!# 6 p.m. 10/12 at Gateway! 7 p.m. 10/14 Mesa!# 6 p.m. 10/17 Arizona Western!# 6 p.m. 10/19 at Scottsdale! 3 p.m. 10/23 NJCAA Region 1 Playoff TBA 10/25 NJCAA Region 1 Playoff TBA 10/28 NJCAA Region 1 Playoff TBA 11/3 NJCAA West Dis. Playoff TBA 11/4 NJCAA West Dis. Playoff TBA 11/13 NJCAA Nationals^ TBA 11/14 NJCAA Nationals^ TBA 11/15 NJCAA Nationals^ TBA 11/17 NJCAA Nat’l Semi^ TBA 11/18 NJCAA Nat’l Champ.^ 3 p.m. ! Arizona Conference match ^ Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater, Prescott Valley Ken Lindley Field, Prescott @ Peoria

For a tradition-rich Yavapai College men’s soccer program that has grown accustomed to qualifying for the NJCAA Division I National Tournament, these past four years have been long ones.

The Roughriders last won an NJCAA Region I Division I title and a West District trophy in 2013. That’s the same season Yavapai made nationals for the 20th time since 1990, the program’s second campaign. From 1990-2009, Yavapai captured an astounding 19 out of 20 region and district crowns.

In contrast, from 2010-2016, Yavapai won the region twice, excluding last year when the freshman-laden squad backed into the district round and lost its opener. Region tournament champ Pima and finalist Phoenix College forfeited the region’s district tourney spot to Yavapai due to unsportsmanlike conduct in the regional final.

“The focus was on sportsmanship [last fall], and we really took that into consideration,” Yavapai sophomore defender Johnny Ramirez said this past week. “In the long run, it paid off. We gave it our best.”

Roughriders coach Mike Pantalione said he has had no regrets in the 2010s. He was pleased with his 2016 team, which won the ACCAC championship, didn’t receive a red card all season and gave Trinidad State (Colorado) a fight in the West District tournament. Trinidad would move on to the Nationals title match and hand Tyler (Texas), the eventual champion, “its toughest battle all season,” Pantalione added.

“You take the good with the bad,” Pantalione said of his program, which has been ranked in the NJCAA soccer poll’s Top 20 every week since 1990, last week. “We have been very fortunate to make 20 national tournament appearances. I have no complaints [with these past few years] because the players have given it an honest effort. I will never fault their work ethic.”

The 2017 Roughriders begin their grueling quest for a Nationals berth when they kick off the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, versus ACCAC opponent Chandler-Gilbert Community College at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley. It will be the first of three straight home matches there this week for a team with 13 sophomores and 12 freshmen.

“This year we’re learning to play together, and enjoy it,” Yavapai sophomore defender John Kanner said from the junior college’s Prescott campus last week. “We’re gelling really good — the freshmen and sophomores. Last year, being our first year [as players who were freshmen in 2016], we were under a lot of pressure.”

Former Chino Valley High School star forward Arturo Gomez, a freshman at Yavapai, couldn’t stop grinning.

“Our chemistry is clicking,” Gomez said. “Shooting for Nationals puts some pressure [on us], but we will take it each day.”

Yes, it’s true that any other junior college soccer program in the country would be envious of Yavapai’s track record since 1990. Yavapai still stands in a class by itself, having snared its JUCO-record seven national titles in 13 championship match appearances. The Roughriders have also finished in the final four 18 times. Mind-boggling, indeed.

Twenty-ninth year coach Pantalione and 26-year associate coach Hugh Bell may not admit it openly, but they’re eager for an opportunity to mentor another Yavapai squad to Nationals. The good news? Yavapai will play host to the 12-team national tournament for the second time in four years Nov. 13-18 at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley.

“As a team, we’ve talked about it [getting to Nationals],” said Ramirez, who accepts the pressure involved because it will make the team better. “It motivates us to [get a chance] to play in front of the community.”

Yavapai’s 22-game regular season features 12 home games – six in Prescott Valley and six at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. Two of those matches are non-conference contests against West District programs, Salt Lake Community College (Aug. 24 in Prescott) and Snow College (Sept. 9 in Prescott Valley) of Utah. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. for all home matches. The Roughriders own a 298-15-3 all-time record at their friendly confines.

This season, there’s an intriguing storyline for the Yavapai program and Pantalione. Specifically, Pantalione’s 2017 team could cement his legacy in Prescott by guiding the Roughriders to an eighth national championship. Yavapai has won three of its titles in Trenton, New Jersey, three in Tyler, Texas, and one in Phoenix. In 2014, when Nationals was played in Prescott and Prescott Valley for the first time, Yavapai failed to qualify.

Pantalione, an NJCAA Hall of Famer who has coached every one of Yavapai’s matches since 1989, will soon reach another milestone when his program notches 600 all-time victories. His record as coach stands at 592-54-27 (.900 winning percentage). You get a sense from Pantalione that he’s comfortable with the team he has this year.

“They are hard-working and cooperative,” the coach said of the players on his 2017 roster. “In both of our scrimmages, they put in 90 minutes of hard work. We had to make some corrections, but their effort is second to none. This is a well-balanced team.”

Nine sophomore returnees should lead the charge for the 2017 Roughriders and their 25-player roster. They are attackers Carlo Quesada, Matthew Jordan and John Scearce, goalkeepers Justin Motzkus and Spencer Coffin, and experienced defenders Ramirez, Isaac Arellano, Kanner and Ricardo Nunez-Arellano. Sophomores Angel Lopez, Lorenzo Macias, David Gandara and Ziyad Fares join them. Pantalione said each of these players has the versatility to play up-front, in the midfield or on the flanks.

“All around we are solid,” Ramirez said. “We have a lot of freshmen who are really competitive. It’s good for us sophomores. We have very quality players who are young and energetic.”

Newcomers on defense include 6-foot-1 goalkeeper Tyler Trump of Bountiful, Utah (no relation to the president), as well as defenders Jacob Downey of San Diego, Andrew Rivera of Inglewood, California, and Joel Vidrio and Carlos Robles of Phoenix.

Offensively, freshman attackers include Gomez, a four-time Arizona small-schools state champion and Chino Valley’s all-time leading scorer; Arkansas High School Player of the Year Alexander Guadron (187 goals in four years); speedster Yves Govina of Salt Lake City; William Baynham of Kangaroo Point, Australia; Emiliano Cardona of Santa Teresa, New Mexico; Jose “Pepsi” Perez Flores of McMinnville, Oregon, and Angel Lujan of Phoenix.

“The atmosphere is nice here,” Perez Flores said. “We have a drive [to succeed]. It’s been positive.”

Yavapai has practiced only for the past two weeks together, but the players are already giddy. Among other bright spots, they believe that the team’s attack will be more potent than a year ago when YC scored 79 goals in 22 matches.

“These first couple weeks have been really good, real special,” Kanner said. “You can feel it.”