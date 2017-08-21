Local teens model their news intake after their parents

Some teens just want to know the weather.

Some just want to know their favorite sports teams’ box score.

Some want to keep tabs on celebrity gossip.

When it comes to adolescent news habits, many teens admit their interest tends to be parochial; they care most about what affects them.

“I like to know what’s going on around me,” said Prescott Mile High Middle School eighth-grader Joelle Dunnigan.

Likewise, seventh-grade classmate Camerann Carr said she finds the most compelling stories to be those that are closest to home, or like the weather report, help her be prepared in her daily life.

“I like to know what’s going on in my community,” she said.

And how do they get their news?

As national trends indicate, most adolescents today are attached to technology; they rely on their smartphones, Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites; television, and to a lesser extent, radio to follow whatever it is they want to know.

In an informal poll of a couple dozen teens at a local middle school, high school and teen center, only a few considered themselves news junkies. None were traditional print newspaper readers. Those who do follow local, state and national headlines tend to do so as a direct result of their parents’ habits. They described a mix of political tastes, both conservative and liberal, and an eclectic mix of mostly online or televised broadcasts that appeal to them.

One teenage boy said his favorite “news anchor” is late-night talk show host and satirist Stephen Colbert.

The majority were pretty candid they prefer at this age not to know who is fighting who in the world, nor do they feel compelled to concentrate on the latest manmade or natural disaster. For the most part, though, they don’t see how many headline-capturing news events connect with their everyday existence.

Yet most of those whose families are news watchers agreed that they will likely be more concerned as the years go by.

“I love politics, and so I love to follow what the president is doing,” Ava said, noting she routinely listens to National Public Radio on her way to school each day as well as checks in with BuzzFeed and the Huffington Post online. “What happened in Charlottesville! That was sad.”

“We do have conversations about the news … often she hears about things before I do,” said Ava’s mother, Peggy Beddow, who notes her daughter wants to pursue a career in politics or law. “She very much likes to talk about events while we’re having breakfast.”

Until a year ago the family did not have a television so Beddow’s primary source of news was print or radio. Ava often checked the Internet.

Still, they “pretty much always had the news on,” Beddow said.

“I’ve always felt strongly she should be aware of what’s going on in the greater world, internationally as well as in this country,” Beddow said. “I don’t anticipate she is going to stay in the Prescott area, and so it is important to know what’s going on in the world around her now, and throughout her lifetime.”

Mile High eighth-grader Gabriela Rios said she finds the news a mixed bag.

On the one side, Gabriela said listening to the news can be frightening, but on the other hand it can help her stay informed so she makes healthy decisions.

“I don’t want my kids taking the word of others around them,” said Gabriela’s mother, Ivy Canova. “I want them to research and know the facts. I want them to be educated, to do research. To just go on what they hear or see. They need to know why.”

As for her news habit, Canova was the only one interviewed who said she still prefers the old-fashioned printed newspaper. She, too, will check the Internet and television, though.

“I still read the Courier everyday – the paper one,” she said.

Prescott High School freshman Riley Weise said she doesn’t spend much time on the news. She does, though, want to stay informed about what the future may hold.

“The last time I talked about the news was when Donald Trump was running for president,” she said.

One high school sophomore summed it up this way. He may not talk to his peers much about the news, but he watches.

“I live in this world, and I want to know what’s going on.”