Letter: Living near an airport

Just from geography, the Deep Well development is an Ill-advised project. Look at any map, you’ll see it is right next to Highway 89 and the airport.

Those who do not learn history are destined to repeat it.

Three cases: Miramar now MCAS, San Diego; Luke AFB, Glendale; and Davis-Monthan AFB Tucson.

All three were out in nowhere. Developers built, incoming residents complained with two possible outcomes. The residents moved — or — prices dropped on homes and/or property.

Dave Hollenbeck

Prescott