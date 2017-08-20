Letter: Ward hatchet job

Editor:

Regarding the July 27 Courier editorial, “Kelli Ward’s conduct is unbecoming of a U.S. Senator,” nice hatchet job!

The truth is Ward is exactly on point when saying it is time for Sen. John McCain to retire. It is long overdue! As a medical professional, her reasons for calling for his retirement are well founded!

A large majority of conservative Arizona voters are fed up with McCain’s turncoat votes on issues of amnesty. His “flip-flop” vote just recently on the issue to repeal Obamacare is another example of going against the voters who put him in office! It is time for McCain to go home and enjoy his time with family and friends.

Personally, I wish him well with his medical issues and thank him for past military service.

Fletcher Dunn

Chino Valley