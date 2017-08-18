Community College vs. 4-Year University

For a lot of high school students in the Prescott area, the decision on whether to attend Yavapai College (YC) before going to a four-year university is a common one.

For Prescott High School graduate Caleb Fredrick, it was not an easy one to settle.

He always planned to go to college, but didn’t start giving it serious thought until his senior year.

Initially, the plan was to attend YC for a couple of years to get prerequisite courses out of the way and then transfer to an in-state four-year university to complete a bachelor’s degree.

“I’d save money that way; that was the main thing,” Fredrick said. To be a full-time in-state student at Yavapai College this year, tuition is about $2,500. For an in-state student at any of the three major public Arizona universities, tuition is between $10,000 and $13,000 annually.

If considering a private four-year institution, that figure quickly increases. Grand Canyon University, for instance, is $16,500 annually, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is $34,662 for non-flight students.

Fredrick’s family isn’t wealthy by any means, so every bit counts, he said. However, when he got to thinking about what he truly wants to do, going to a four-year university was the most appealing concept.

“To be honest, I wanted the college experience,” Fredrick said. “And I thought it would be cool to stay in the same place all four years.”

So he applied to the public universities in the state. They accepted him and Northern Arizona University even offered him a scholarship that would cover about 75 percent of the tuition for all four years.

He was surprised by this given his academic performance so far.

“I wasn’t even a very good student,” Fredrick said.

Though the remaining tuition and additional living costs of living away from home are still a burden, he decided to go with his heart and commit to NAU. He’ll be heading up there in about a week to start school on Aug. 28.

Not everyone takes the leap like Fredrick, however.

For Angelina Senger, a Prescott Valley resident and Bradshaw Mountain High School graduate, she’ll be starting her college career at Yavapai College on Monday, Aug. 21. For her, the decision wasn’t only financial. She likes the idea of starting at a smaller institution.

“I chose to attend a community college first because I enjoy the smaller class sizes and the student-to-faculty ratio that is offered in comparison to the average sizes at a university,” Senger said. “This factor makes a major difference in having access to professors for any extra needed help.”

This is one of the bullet points recruiters at YC advertise to attract students. Other draws are its large number of PhD level faculty (24 percent); allowing students time to explore majors and careers without as much stress over the cost; a seamless transfer of credits to most universities; and various means of access, including online courses and several well-kept campuses throughout the county.

As for the “college experience” Fredrick desired, Heather Mulcaire, Director of Recruitment & Early College Programs at YC, said there are ways to get that experience at YC as well.

“We advise students to get engaged in student life by working on campus, becoming a student ambassador, or becoming a member of one of our clubs or organizations like the College Honors Program or Student Leadership Council,” she said. “Yavapai College is also one of the few Arizona community colleges with beautiful residence halls that provide a full college experience.”