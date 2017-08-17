Seven Sundays recalls Vanilla Cherry Pecan Muesli

Minneapolis-based Seven Sundays LLC is recalling 12-ounce pouches of its Vanilla Cherry Pecan Muesli because they may contain undeclared almonds.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The muesli was distributed nationwide in retail stores. It comes in a red and black 12 oz. plastic pouch with a clear window on the front. The UPC Code is 8-56088-00315-6. The product is marked with the Best Buy Date Code of “SELL BY JUNE 29 2018” on the back of the pouch.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased 12 oz. Vanilla Cherry Pecan pouches with the above Best Buy Date Code are urged to destroy the product and bring the purchase receipt to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Seven Sundays at 612-562-5316, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., or email info@sevensundays.com.

Information from Yavapai County Community Health Services