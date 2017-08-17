Chino Valley police officer stops scam victim from sending money

A Chino Valley police officer on Aug. 15 kept a resident from sending money to a con artist who made it appear he was a police official, and claimed the victim would be arrested if he didn’t pay, said Lt. Vince Schaan.

The victim answered a call, which came up at the Chino Valley Police Department on his caller ID, Schaan said, and the caller told the victim he had an outstanding warrant, which if he didn’t send money immediately, would be used to arrest him.

“The victim was contacted on a traffic stop, after emptying his bank account and maxing out his credit card,’” Schaan said.

The officer knew there was something wrong and prevented the resident from sending the money.

Police “will never, under any circumstance, tell you to send, give or provide any money, gift cards, goods or services to prevent you from going to jail,” Schaan said, adding that you can check to make sure any call from the police is real by hanging up and calling them back, not on a number provided by the con artist, but on the police’s non-emergency phone number.