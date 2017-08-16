Wet & Wild Water Day at the zoo Saturday

If You Go ... What: Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary’s Wet & Wild Water Day Where: 1403 Heritage Park Road, Prescott, AZ 86301 When: Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone: 928-778-4242, ext. 16 Website: HeritageParkZoo.org

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is gearing up for its biggest summer event of the year, Wet & Wild Water Day on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This exciting event is the perfect way to beat the heat and enjoy the summer weather before it’s gone, according to a news release. Held every August at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, festivities include water games and attractions — such as a water slide, splashy bounce house, water gun station, and dunk tank — special animal feedings and aquatic animal encounters, concessions, and much more! This family-friendly event has grown to become one of its most popular of the year.

Best of all, activities during “Wet and Wild Water Day” are free with general paid admission, organizers said. Once you enter the park, there are no fees to partake in any of the activities on grounds (does not apply to concessions). And if you are already a zoo member, there is zero cost to attend this event.

For more information on the event, please visit www.heritageparkzoo.org/index.php/events/wet-wild-water-day or you can contact me by phone at 928-778-4242, ext. 16.