Heritage Park Zoo’s 24-year-old bear recuperating after surgery

One of the first large animals to arrive at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in 1994 underwent surgery Aug. 1 to remove a cancerous tumor, and doctors say he is on the path to recovery.

Shash, an American black bear, required emergency surgery following an appointment Aug. 1 with veterinarian Kenneth Skinner, Prescott Animal Hospital. The animal had not been eating or acting well in the couple days prior to Dr. Skinner’s visit to the zoo, HPZS Executive Director Pam McLaren said.

The doctor and zoo officials decided to place Shash under sedation to get a better look at his overall condition and review options for his care. They discovered an enlarged testicle. The animal had been diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, which was managed successfully with regular medications.

During the appointment, doctors ran blood work to help make with treatment options.

“Fortunately, the blood work looked good and did not show the decline in overall health as we suspected. The decision was then made to take him to emergency surgery to remove the testicle/tumor,” McLaren reported Monday, Aug. 14.

Shash arrived at the Sanctuary in 1994 at 3-months-old after a hunter accidentally shot his mother. He is one of two black bears; Gus came in 2012 after his mother was hit by a car.

Dr. Mike Cissell, also with PAH, and Dr. Skinner performed surgery, during which they found an infection at the site of the tumor. They suspected the infection extended throughout Shash’s other organs, and made an additional incision in his abdomen to confirm this status.

They did not, however, find any additional infection or abnormal issues with the exception of his known liver tumor — which is not operable — and the testicle tumor, which was removed.

“It was a very scary procedure. We were prepared to euthanize if things didn’t go well,” Alex Schopp, HPZS marketing and events coordinator, wrote in the organization’s monthly newsletter.



During Shash’s initial recuperation, he did not eat. Doctors were concerned, as this is how he takes his much-needed medication. They were prepared for the worst.

“Due to his advanced age and the extensive surgery he had undergone, his condition was guarded at best. He was not interested in eating over the next few days on his own, which meant that he was not going to be able to receive his necessary medication to heal,” McLaren said.



Dr. Skinner came to the zoo daily for seven days to provide injections with the necessary medication. If Shash was not able to eat on his own, they decided to make him as comfortable as possible and allow him to live until a reduction in his quality of life required euthanasia.

But on the eighth day after surgery, Shash ate his food and received his medication orally. He has continued to gain strength and eat well during his recovery.

“We’ll be monitoring the situation very closely as we move forward, but our hope is that Shash can get back to living a happy life where we can all enjoy his company for a long time to come,” Schopp stated on the website.

McLaren said Shash continues to amaze the staff at the Sanctuary. “We are grateful for the wonderful work of PAH and the veterinarians, as well as the dedicated animals keepers who are tireless in their efforts in animal care.”

