Pet of the Week: Felix

Felix is an American Pit Bull Terrier male dog looking for a home. He is very lively and would make a great hiking companion. He loves to jump up and entertain the Chino Valley Animal Shelter staff with his different dance moves. He gets along well with other dogs. He has not been near cats since coming to the shelter, so it is unknown how he will react to them. Since he’s bigger, it might be best if he’s not around very young children.

If interested in adopting Felix, visit him at the animal shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.