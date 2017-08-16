Letter: National Night Out

Editor:

Rockin’ it just before the thunder rolls & the lighting strikes!

I want to give a big shout out to all the businesses/organizations that participated in Chino Valley’s fourth Annual National Night Out (NNO) Event. There were so many fun activities and freebies for all ages. Chino Valley PD wants to thank all Law Enforcement and other first responders that made the effort to be a part of this event. We all work together on a daily basis, so spending this time together on NNO is a great way to enjoy each other and enjoy the citizens of our community in a positive and uplifting manner.

This FREE event can’t be done without help from all of you that participated, I interviewed so many kids and their favorite part about this event was all the games and activities that they played in. I want to thank a few businesses/organizations that gave a large donation: Penny Hubble w/State Farm, Olsen’s Grain, Tombstone Tactical, Mazy’s Gunstore, Bradshaw Family Dental, Knights of Columbus #11827, APS, Walmart/Sam’s and Dietz & Watson.

Once again famous DJ BoomBandit and Nashville Recording Artist Matt Farris put on a great show, that is until the rain came pouring down. So many kids just loved the BoomBandit RaveRover, the ultimate party machine. Statements that I heard while talking to people during the National Night Out event: “I love the presence of Law Enforcement & community together,” “community is having a good time,” “ being here you can be on a personal level with the police officers,” “I enjoy watching officers play with my children,” “being here makes this town FEEL like a community.”

I am proud of our staff and officers here at Chino Valley PD, I could not have put together this event without everybody’s help. National Night Out is designed to improve crime prevention awareness as well as strengthen community/law enforcement relations. The officers coming out on National Night Out and interacting with the citizens is what this event is all about. I thank God for favor in my life and because of Him, we had another successful Annual National Night Out Event for the Town of Chino Valley, Arizona.

Marrilee Easton

Civilian Officer, Chino Valley Police Department