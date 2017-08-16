Cooking with Diane: Cheesy Eggplant

For you cheese lovers out there, you will love this eggplant dish, which is very tasty with a side of spaghetti and garlic bread.

Cheesy Eggplant

1 medium eggplant

1 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1 cup Mozzarella cheese shredded

1 package ultra-thin sliced Provolone cheese

1 jar spaghetti sauce (your choice)

2 eggs beaten

1 cup flour

1 1/2 cups Panko bread crumbs

1/4 1/2 cups olive oil

Cut eggplant into 1/2 inch slices, salt both sides and put in a colander and set in your sink for about 30 minutes so the egg plant will expel its moisture.

Then rinse off salt and pat dry.

Put oil in a large skillet.

In separate bowls put flour, beaten eggs, and panko.

Dip eggplant into flour first, then egg, then panko crumbs. Then place slices in skillet, and cook about 3 minutes on each side until brown.

In a 9-by-13 baking dish, pour a cup of sauce over the bottom. Then place eggplant slices evenly in dish. Lay 1 slice of provolone on each slice of eggplant. Cover with sauce, then sprinkle parmesan and mozzarella cheeses over the top.

Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes.