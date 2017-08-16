Chino Valley hires new public works director

The Town of Chino Valley has hired a new public works director, which Town Manager Cecilia Grittman confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 10.

His name is Frank Marbury and he begins work on Wednesday, Sept. 6, Grittman said.

“We’re excited to have him,” she said, commenting that Marbury is filling a position that’s been empty for about 18 months.

He showed promise for being able to do things the “Chino Valley way” of finding creative solutions to mundane problems, Grittman said.

Marbury is coming from Kingman, where he has been the assistant city engineer since 2010. Prior to that, he was senior engineer for the City and County of Denver, project engineer for the City of Littleton, Colorado, project engineer for Kirkham Michael & Associates in Englewood, Colorado, project engineer for Welker and Associates in Marietta, Georgia, and the assistant county engineer for Russell County in Alabama.

Marbury graduated with a Masters of Public Administration from Troy University in March 2015 and received a Bachelor of Science Civil Engineering from Auburn University in 1992.

Marbury replaces former public works director and town engineer Ron Grittman who resigned in February 2016 citing a dispute with former Town Manager Robert Smith.