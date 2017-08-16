Chino Valley High has new principal

On the bookshelf behind her desk at Chino Valley High, Heidi Wolf has the typical books one might expect of an educator.

Then one glances at an upper shelf sees a tiny green-haired troll, a “Be Awesome” sign, with the top shelf adorned with a giant, welded metal insect her career technology students gave her as a gift.

The affable administrator with roots in Canada, California, and now Chino Valley, counts it a treasure as it reminds her of the creativity, and generosity, of those who are at the heart of her career.

Wolf, 58, is the high school’s new principal, replacing Wes Brownfield, who retired at the end of the school year. Prior to her selection after a national search that fielded 15 applicants and narrowed to four finalists, Wolf was an assistant principal at the school for two years. She, too, worked in the district as the career and technology director from the 2010-11 school year through 2012-13. She then went to work for the Mountain Institute JTED for two years before returning to Chino Valley.

“I love Mrs. Wolf,” said Student Council member Alaina Rowitsch. “She makes an effort to know all the students. And she is at every event. She is trying to make the school better.”

District Superintendent John Scholl said Wolf was a strong candidate because of her rich educational background that stems back to her 15 years of teaching business management and computer classes in California.

“I’m really excited to work with her,” Scholl said, citing her career and technical education skills as a bonus that is so important to the student body.

As an administrator, Scholl said she has shown herself to be someone who is even-tempered and able to help correct and redirect students so that they are leveraged to succeed, he said.

“My philosophy has always been to be tough on policy, soft on people,” Wolf said.

She said she is eager to embrace this latest adventure in her educational career.

“I love the school, I love the staff, and I love the kids. This feels like home to me,” said Wolf who leads a team of administrators eager to spend as much time in classrooms and around student as is possible.

Chino Valley has a unique “niche” in the region as it has such a focus on career and vocational education, including agriculture, bio-science, drafting and design and sports medicine programs, Wolf said. The school is also partnering with Yavapai College and the Mountain Institute JTED to offer student other academic and vocational opportunities. Wolf noted that these vocational programs are designed for all students, whether they want to pursue careers rafter high school or attend a two or four-year college.

“We have dual enrollments with Yavapai College … and we have the Honors Academy,” said Wolf of teachers qualified to offer college level English, pre-calculus and calculus classes. The school with 740 students and 36 teachers also offers pre-engineering courses.

Yet Wolf said the staff is not satisfied to rest on its laurels. Rather the faculty is always striving to enhance the rigor of its academic offerings as part of its continuous improvement model, she said.

“We really want to offer the kinds of programs and services that will make our kids successful no matter what they choose to do,” Wolf said.

The path that led Wolf to become the Cougars’ leader is somewhat unconventional.

She earned her bachelors’ degree in business from California State University in Stanislaus. Upon graduation she went to work in a manufacturing plant. She didn’t catch the education bug until she was promoted to a human resources position and asked to teach business math to new employees.

She earned her teaching certificate and taught business English, math, keyboarding and accounting, Wolf was then urged to consider administration. She opted to then earn a master’s degree in educational administration.

She and her husband, Dan, moved to the Prescott Valley/Dewey-Humboldt area 11 years ago.

Reflecting on a 28-year educational career, Wolf said she is delighted to be surrounded every day with young people who infuse her with energy and enthusiasm. She said she wants to elevate a culture that encourages every student to find their passion and give them the skills to pursue it beyond high school.

“Everybody here works together for the good of the kids,” she concluded.