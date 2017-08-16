Equine Center in Chino Valley saving horses’ lives

Most of the people of Arizona love everything about the Wild West and that includes those beautiful hoofed creatures called “horses.” Horses are known to have done more to change human history than any other domestic animal.

This past year, the Yavapai Humane Society started the Equine Center, located at 3731 N. Road 1 West.

Lucy Berg, a horse care and training specialist, is now the director of the center.

“I have always loved horses and over the years have worked at many training and endurance barns,” said Berg.

“Since we opened we have taken in 20 horses, and so far have adopted out 10 of them. We rescue, rehabilitate and adopt out. Each day the horses are groomed and have health checks, all are 20 years of age or less, and are all current on their vaccinations and dental work. I work with four or five horses every day and they get basic ground work and are trained to go in and out of the trailers etc. Not all the horses are trained for riding, but are trained for basic ground work,” she explained.

The equine center is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, when they also offer tours of the property. The rest of the week is by appointment only.

“To adopt one of these horses, an application has to be filled out (which is available online), a pre-home check is done to make sure it is a safe place for the horse to go, and I also like the people (adopter) to come and work with the horse. The fees are variable, starting at $500,” Berg said.

“This center saves these horses’ lives. I love being able to help horses to be a good companion to the people who adopt them,” she added. “I like the sense of accomplishment I get by taking a horse that didn’t have a good life and giving them a chance to have a wonderful life.”

To call Berg and the Yavapai Humane Society's Equine Center, call 928-350-8688 or 928-445-2666.