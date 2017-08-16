Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Aug. 16

Police Citizen Academy Aug. 31

The Chino Valley Police Department is offering its Police Citizen Academy to any residents who wish to learn more about local law enforcement.

Classes begin at 6 p.m., Aug. 31, and continue every Thursday through Sept. 21. There are two Saturday classes, which includes a demonstration of the department’s shooting simulator, scheduled for 8 a.m., Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.

There is no charge. Space is limited. To register, call Laurie at 928-636-4223, ext. 8, or email lwhisenand@chinoaz.net.

Schools list items teachers need

Del Rio Elementary School and Heritage Middle School are listing items that teachers say they are in need of for this school year at TeacherLists.com.

Residents can check the list, purchase items on it through various partners, and they will deliver those needed supplies to the school.

Storytime at the Library coming up

Chino Valley Library resumes its Storytime at the Library program this week. Pre-School Storytime is scheduled for 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16. Toddler Storytime at the Library is scheduled for 10 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The program continues most Mondays and Wednesdays for pre-school and Tuesdays for toddlers.

Library Friends continue sale

Due to an overstock supply, the Friends of Chino Valley Library is offering a good read paperback sale through the month of August.



There’s a large selection of books for prices as low as a quarter. All proceeds benefit the library, according to a news release.

Sequins & Saddles dance coming

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans its annual Sequins & Saddles Community Barn Dance for 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23. The event is a fundraiser for the scholarships the organization awards to graduating Chino Valley High School students.

It’s scheduled for Warren’s Feeds Hay Barn and Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks are providing the music. Tickets are $40 per person and a table of eight is $300. Reservations are necessary.

Visit www.chinovalley.org or call 928-636-2493.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. Highway 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.

Head Start accepting applications

Chino Valley Head Start Center is accepting applications for enrollment for the Chino Valley/Paulden area. NACOG/Head Start offers quality services at no cost for all income-eligible families, which include classroom and home learning, healthy meals, and services for children with special needs.

They have different options to fit families, including: Early Head Start for ages 0-3, Full or Half-Day Head Start for ages 3-5.

Salvation Army programs available

Parents, are you looking for a Christ-centered program where your child can meet new friends, earn badges and have fun? Then look no further! The following groups are now available:

Sunbeams: Girls in 1-5 grade

Girl Guards: Girls in 6-12 grade

Explorers: Boys in 1-5 grade

Rangers: Boys in 6-12 grade

Moonbeams: Boys & Girls in Pre-K & Kindergarten

Meets Thursdays 4 to 6 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma St. Prescott

Limited transportation available from: Acorn Montessori, Canyon View/Park view, Prescott Valley Charter, Lake Valley, Franklin Phonetic, Mountain View, Taylor Hicks, La Tierra, Mountain Oak and Abia Judd schools Transportation home also available.

What the free after-school program offers:

A safe environment, where your child can grow in confidence, character, and self-esteem

Tutoring, homework help and Computer lab

Creative Arts, Life Skills, healthy nutritional snacks and meals

When: Monday, Tuesday and Friday 3 to 6 p.m. and Wednesday 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: The Salvation Army 237 S. Montezuma St. Prescott AZ 86303

The Adventure Club: is a character building badge earning program that is offered on Thursday’s.

For registration information: contact Lt. Laura Loomis at 928-778-0150.

Desert Roses hosts shotgun shooting sports field day

The Desert Roses women’s shotgun program at the Ben Avery Clay Target Center will be heading north Aug. 20 to host a shotgun shooting sports field day at the Prescott Valley Trap and Skeet Club in Dewey.

This in an introductory event, designed to teach women shooters of all skill levels about firearm safety and the fundamentals of marksmanship. Participants also will learn about the history of shotguns, firearm framework, ammunition, basic shooting technique, and a shooting sports overview, followed by an afternoon in the field with individual and group instruction from Ben Avery Clay Target Center range masters.



The event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A $10 registration fee includes eye and ear protection, loaner shotguns, ammunition and targets.

The Prescott Valley Trap and Skeet Club is located at 10800 Highway 69, Dewey, AZ 86327.

For information about Desert Roses, visit www.azgfd.com/shooting/BASF/Classes/. Also, view a video about the program that recently appeared on 3TV/CBS 5 at https://tinyurl.com/ya3mm4cm.

For more information about the Ben Avery Clay Target Center, visit www.azgfd.com/shooting or call 623-434-8119.

Did you know?

The Arizona Game and Fish Department receives NO Arizona general fund tax dollars? We hold the state’s wildlife in trust for the public without a dime from Arizona taxpayers.

16th Girls & Sports Day will be Sept. 23

Celebrating 16 years of empowering girls to make positive choices and live healthier lives, on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 7:30 p.m. the Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple St., Prescott, will be the site for the 16th annual Girls & Sports Day.

Activities for girls ages 7 – 9: Gymnastics, Gaga Ball & Creative Dance

Activities for girls ages 10 – 11: Volleyball, Yoga & Obstacle Course

Activities for girls ages 12 – 14: Group Cycle, Color Guard, Zumba

Special Guest Speaker – Chloe Woodruff, who has always loved riding her bike. Growing up in Boulder, Colorado, there were plenty of opportunities to do so — but Chloe didn’t fall head-over-wheels with mountain biking until she found herself riding in the desert of Moab, Utah, on a middle school class trip.

Chloe dedicated herself to the sport in college. Balancing full-time racing and working on her Bachelor’s degree in health education, she secured three collegiate D1 cross-country national championships with the University of Arizona Cycling Team. In 2016, she raced the women’s cross-country cycling event in the Rio Olympics. Chloe’s love of facing and riding has only grown, thanks to her husband and coach, Travis (TJ) Woodruff.

Now, she’s happily riding trails in the mountains of Prescott, with TJ and dog Maja. You’re sure to find Chloe at Prescott’s Whiskey Off-Road, exploring new trails, getting lost, playing in the dirt — and encouraging others to do the same.

Registration will be held at the Prescott YMCA. Late registration is available 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the day of the event if space is available.

All girls ages 7 – 14 are invited to register. Space is limited to 250 girls. You can download the registration form online at www.prescottymca.org or www.northstaryouth.org.

The cost is $15 which includes dinner and a backpack filled with goodies. Dinner will be provided by Papa John’s Pizza, Panera Bread and Safeway. Additional funding for Girls & Sports Day is provided by: Orthopaedic Specialists of Central Arizona.

For more information contact Ryan Harlow, Prescott YMCA, 928-445-7221 or Diane DeLong, North Star Youth Partnership, at 928-708-7214.

Girls & Sports Day is organized and sponsored by: Prescott YMCA & North Star Youth Partnership, a program of Catholic Charities.

Sweet Corn Harvest Party Sept. 2-3

The Harvest Party is right around the corner! Come join Mortimer Farms and the Yavapai Food Bank on Sept. 2 and 3 for a huge harvest celebration.

For only $10 per person and two non-perishable food items (children 2 and younger get in free) each attendee will enjoy the entire farm park, and a special harvest meal — plus hay rides, and sweet corn competitions.

This year the Harvest Meal will include a pulled pork sandwich or hot dog, two farm fresh sides, dessert, and a drink.

The 2017 Sweet Corn harvest party includes music, farm inspired rides, zip lines, barrel train, straw maze, animals and more.

Visit Mortimer Farm’s website, MortimerFarmsAZ.com, to purchase tickets.