Chino PD training facility gets OK

The Chino Valley Town Council unanimously approved on Tuesday, Aug. 8, that the Chino Valley Police Department begin utilizing currently vacant town land significantly expand its law enforcement training facility.

The land sits directly east and west of the current CVPD shooting range, 2178 Sgt. Dee Barnes Way, Chino Valley.

On a small parcel to the east, CVPD intends to create a small handgun range. To the west is a much larger parcel that will eventually house a tactical village — a small, self-contained town designed to help officers and recruits prepare for real-life scenarios, from active shooters to routine traffic stops.

The primary reason for the small handgun range is to free up some space within the larger existing range, which is commonly used by other agencies, such as the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, Yavapai College, the Veteran’s Administration and Arizona Game and Fish.

“One of the issues with so many people using the range is just availability of the range,” said Lt. Vince Schaan, CVPD spokesman.

The smaller range will be set up just to perform qualification drills, “so we can run one to five people through a qualification without tying up the large range,” Schaan said.

The dirt removed to make that new range will then be used to create berms around three sides of the neighboring planned tactical village. These 6-foot tall berms will provide privacy for the facility and prevent people from accessing it without permission, Schaan said.

“We have the dirt, so we might as well use that rather than spending money to construct walls,” he said.

The fourth side will have fencing.

No live fire will be permitted in the tactical village once constructed. Training ammunition similar to paintballs or airsoft pellets will instead be used.

Planning for the project began about a year ago and $36,000 has so far been put aside for it. About $22,000 of that sum came from seizure money from RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act) that the department received last year. The remaining $14,000 is from monies left over in the department’s existing shooting range fund.

Additional funding sources have yet to be determined.

“We’re going to reach out to the other local agencies and explain to them what we’re working on,” Schaan said. “We’re also going to look for some private donations.”

How quickly funding comes in will determine how quickly the project is completed.

“It will take years and years to build this out depending on funding,” Schaan said.

This is an important project for CVPD because it allows the department to do training locally as opposed to spending the money to send its employees to other training facilities.

“It will also bring in a lot of training for our guys from outside sources that normally we wouldn’t have the ability to fund to come in, but because we have a facility, they would be willing to allow us free training to be able to utilize a facility of this nature,” Schaan said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t been involved in assisting with the project, but appreciates any effort to enhance in-house training for law enforcement officers in Yavapai County.

“Having a realistic training environment is vital for successful training,” said YCSO Patrol Commander Richard Martin. “The more realistic the scenario the more a deputy can carry that experience into the field with him/her. Having the ability to put deputies into a scenario that mimics the real world better prepares them to react to fluid situations in a calm and collective manner.”