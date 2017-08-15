Torch ignites Paulden home’s roof

A torch being used to construct a new porch roof on a mobile home caught roofing materials on fire on Monday, Aug. 14, Central Arizona Fire Division Chief Rick Chase said.

Firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire at about 4 p.m. in the 25000 block of N. High Desert Road in Paulden, and found the fire burning the roof and in the attic.

Fire crews extinguished the flames quickly, and interior damage was confined to the attic, Chase said. Firefighters were able to save most of the homeowner’s belongings.

No one was injured in the fire.