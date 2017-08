Hunter is a male German Shorthaired Pointer mix dog looking for a home. He’s about 3 to 4 years old and gets along well with other dogs. He doesn’t mind cats and would probably be great with children.

He would probably thrive in an active home where he can get lots of exercise.

To meet Hunter, visit the Chino Valley Animal Shelter at 1950 Voss Drive, Chino Valley. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.