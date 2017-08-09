Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Aug. 9

Chino man pleads not guilty

A Chino Valley man charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and sexual conduct with a minor has plead not guilty.

Arrested on July 13, Leon Taylor, 43, was taken into custody after an investigation showed “he utilized several adult females and one juvenile female as prostitutes not only for his own personal use but also to at least one other adult male,” Lieutenant Vince Schaan, spokesman for the Chino Valley Police Department, told the Courier.

According to the indictment, the minor was 15 years of age or older. After luring the girl for sexual exploitation by offering or soliciting sexual conduct with her on or about Nov. 23, he then had some form of sexual contact with her, the indictment states.

A pretrial conference is set for Sept. 11 at the Yavapai County Superior Court.

Storytime at the Library

With the conclusion of its summer program, the Chino Valley Library resumes its Storytime at the Library program next week. Pre-School Storytime is scheduled for 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 14 and Wednesday, Aug. 16. Toddler Storytime at the Library is scheduled for 10 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Mudder coming

Tickets are on sale for this year’s Chino Mudder, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at Old Home Manor. The Mudder is a 5K (3.1 miles) obstacle course were participants must navigate more than 20 mud-filled challenges.

Tickets are $37 in advance; $47 the day of event; $32.50 in advance for tandem participants ($43.50 day of event); and $31.75 each for group participants ($41.75 day of event). You can order tickets online at www.active.com; search for Chino Mudder.

Library Friends continue sale

Due to an overstock supply, the Friends of Chino Valley Library is offering a good read paperback sale through the month of August.



There’s a large selection of books for prices as low as a quarter. All proceeds benefit the library, according to a news release.

Sequins & Saddles coming

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans its annual Sequins & Saddles Community Barn Dance for 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23. The event is a fundraiser for the scholarships the organization awards to graduating Chino Valley High School students.

It’s scheduled for Warren’s Feeds Hay Barn and Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks are providing the music. Tickets are $40 per person and a table of eight is $300. Reservations are necessary.

Visit www.chinovalley.org or call 928-636-2493.

Head Start accepting applications

Chino Valley Head Start Center is accepting applications for enrollment for the Chino Valley/Paulden area. NACOG/Head Start offers quality services at no cost for all income-eligible families, which include classroom and home learning, healthy meals, and services for children with special needs. They have different options to fit families, including: Early Head Start for ages 0-3, Full or Half-Day Head Start for ages 3-5.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. Highway 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.