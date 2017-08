Heavenly Kaylynn Dozier, a 7 lb., 1 oz girl, was born Friday, July 14, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Davona Kay Bennett and Richard Allen Dozier of Chino Valley.

Nash Cruz Peters, an 8 lb., 5 oz. boy, was born Monday, July 24, 2017 at Yavapai Regional to Jessica Annette Conway and James Anthony Peters of Chino Valley.