Child of the Week: Austin

Austin is an active 12-year-old boy who loves video games, his dirt bike and science. He lives with his mom and stepfather in the country. He helps out his family by taking care of their 25 chickens, four dogs, a rabbit and two hamsters.

He is very close to his mother, who plans to homeschool him this year. His stepfather works many hours for the family.

Austin needs a Big Brother who can provide him one-on-one attention and maybe introduce him to team sports. Although Austin hasn’t been a big fan of sporting events, he is willing to give it a try, watching a game or two, with a Big Brother.

The sharp young man loves to share information about astronomy, including a smart phone app that displays the constellations that are right above the user. He also loves to hike, bike and ATV ride, as well as curl up to a good movie.

If you’re the tech-savvy and outdoors kind of man that can show Austin new activities, call Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters at 928-778-5135 or visit azbigs.org. Or, if you can’t be a Big right now, how about supporting a Big? The Arizona State Tax Credit and Bowl for Kids’ Sake are ways to do so. YBBBS always can use volunteer office help and has many other ways people can be involved.