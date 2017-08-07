NAZ Suns to host tryouts in Prescott Valley on Sept. 9

The Northern Arizona Suns of the NBA Gatorade League announced Monday morning two upcoming dates for their open tryouts in preparation for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

For those chasing NBA dreams and looking to make the 2017-2018 NAZ Suns roster, the first open tryout is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Prescott Valley Event Center. The session in Prescott Valley is limited to 60 participants.

The second open tryout is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, in Phoenix is also limited. The location of the tryout has yet to be announced.

At both tryouts, NAZ Suns and Phoenix Suns front office staff will be on hand to evaluate athletes looking to break into the G League.

Four players received invites last season to training camp for the Suns, the inaugural campaign in Prescott Valley for Northern Arizona. Three of them, Daniel Alexander, Josh Gray and Asaad Woods, made the opening night roster.

Both Gray and Woods finished the season in a Suns uniform, while Gray, a former LSU standout, achieved the first triple-double in club history. He also played for the Orlando Magic’s NBA Summer League team in July.

DETAILS

Each tryout will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration beginning at 8 a.m. The cost to participate in a tryout is $150 in advance, or $200 the week of. Players can participate in both tryouts, but will need to register twice and pay for both.

For more information, go online to nazsuns.com/tryouts.

