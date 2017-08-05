YC Supervisors approve budget, refunds for PSPRS and EORP, refinancing

Budget

The 2017-18 fiscal year budget for Yavapai County has been approved by the county’s board of supervisors.

The final approval came following a brief hearing at the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

“Since your tentative budget approval, there’s been no change,” County Administrator Phil Bourdon said.

With no public comment and no comment from the board, the final budget was approved unanimously.

The final budget can be seen online at Yavapai.us/Portals/1/AnnualBudgetReport2017-2018.pdf.

Refinanced debt

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors has directed county staff to follow through with a refinancing of a lease agreement they made in 2008 that will save county residents $1.8 million over the remaining 10 years of the loan period.

A presentation about the refinancing was made by Randie Stein with Stifel Nicolaus, a brokerage and investment banking firm, during the board’s meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

“The interest rate at the time the county originally entered into the transaction was approximately 4.45 percent,” Stein said. “Interest rates have come down since that time.”

The interest rate they expect to see going forward is between 2 and 2.25 percent, Stein said.

The proceeds of the 2008 agreement, a loan secured by real property, financed the costs of the Verde Valley Superior Court Building

and the Juvenile Detention Facility in Prescott Lakes.

The principle amount for the loan was estimated not to exceed $17,300,000. With the refinanced estimated interest of $2,500,000, the total estimated financing cost is $19,800,000.

“This is very similar to you refinancing your home,” Supervisor Jack Smith said. “You have a 5 percent loan on your home and you can get a 2 percent loan, you would do it.”

This is the board’s only debt at the moment, said County Administrator Phil Bourdon.

There is an unfunded liability, value of the pensions and future pensions.

PSPRS

The county’s supervisors also approved making refunds to employees who contributed more than necessary to their Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) and Elected Officials Retirement Plan (EORP) in an amount not to exceed $225,000.

Some PSPRS members became eligible for a refund following the Hall and Parker lawsuits, Bourdon said.

Once the county has issued the refunds to impacted employees, it will receive credit memos from PSPRS.

“These payments would occur on or before Sept. 8,” Bourdon said.

Employees are working with Human Resources and the Finance department to minimize tax issues, he said.

“I have had extensive discussions with the HR and I believe this is a slam dunk,” Supervisor Rowle Simmons said.

The decision to proceed with the plan set forth by county staff was passed unanimously.