60th anniversary of modern AZ Rangers

The law enforcement organization originally known as the Arizona Territorial Rangers was established in 1901 to help enforce the law within Arizona prior to it becoming a state.

The organization was disbanded in 1909, only to be reestablished in 1957 as a volunteer organization devoted to public safety, the welfare of citizens and the preservation of the original rangers.

Representatives of the organization’s Lonesome Valley Company – the largest in the state – stood before the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, Aug. 2, to be recognized for the statewide organization’s 60th anniversary.

“The Arizona Rangers are probably more responsible for the territory of Arizona becoming a state than any other organization,” said local

Arizona Ranger Hank Hellman. “They were charged at that time by the governor and by the territory’s legislature to clean up the state because there was a lot of controversy regarding the territory of Arizona becoming a state. The big shots in Washington said ‘you’re too lawless, you’re too crazy, you have to clean up the territory before becoming a state.’ Within seven years, 11 months and 22 days, they did that.”

The Lonesome Valley Company is active in Mayer, Paulden and everywhere in between.



“The Lonesome Valley Company has given untold amounts of hours helping us with crowd control and things like that during the Paulden circus and other events up in that area,” Supervisor Craig Brown said. “Without them, I can’t imagine what our budgets would look like for additional sheriff deputies and or police officers to be on location.”