Ella is a German Shepherd female dog looking for a home. She is skinny, and the Chino Valley Animal Shelter staff is trying to put some weight on her. She’s is about 3 years old and is calm around people, but gets a little anxious when left alone.

She has hip dysplasia, so she will need a little special care.

If interested in adopting Ella, check her out at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.