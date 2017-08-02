Loving trails to death

With the quad-city area receiving some much-needed monsoon rain, the trails that 4x4 enthusiasts and horseback riders like the most are susceptible to serious, long-term damage caused by use, said Debbie Maneely, spokeswoman for the Prescott National Forest.

“Please consider the damage you could cause to trails when planning your visits after heavy precipitation. This advice applies to all user groups, both motorized and non-motorized, for roads and trails,” Maneely said. “For example, horses or mules will leave large ‘post-holes’ in the trail tread, making it difficult to ride or hike when soils dry. Post-holes also dislodge soil and increases erosion.”

Cheri Baumgartner, who has headed up the Central Arizona Jeepers for more than 20 years, said, “If it is moist outside, if it’s been raining the past couple of days, don’t go.”

She knows the advice is exactly what some riders don’t want to hear.

People “want to get muddy,” she said, and “they want to take their vehicles out, they want to have a good a time,” but, “right now, there’s not a trail out there that I would suggest anyone go on.

“It creates great ruts in the trail,” Baumgartner said, “and when those dry, it really, really makes for a bad ride – I don’t care if you’re on an ATV, horses, whatever,” because the deep ruts dry into a hard, uneven surface.

The damage done to trails in this way is serious, and can cause tire problems or even leg injuries to horses.

Mountain bikes leave ruts that also make trail use difficult for hikers and other bikers. Those ruts funnel rainwater, allowing it to speed up and take more soil downhill, increasing erosion and rutting.

Maneely added that trail users often try to avoid the wet or muddy spots by moving off the trail, but this can widen the trail significantly as an unintended and harmful consequence.

“Motorized vehicles have similar impacts and damage to trail treads caused by use during wet conditions and can change a great trail into a very difficult or unrideable trail,” she said.



Repairing those trails is not cheap, Baumgartner said. “It’s very expensive to grade a trail, so you’ve got to have some respect for the trails.”

Maneely said Granite Basin and Williamson Valley trails are especially susceptible to wet conditions due to the clay soils and should be avoided when wet, as well as most sections of the Prescott Circle Trail.



In contrast, trails in the Thumb Butte area dry out quicker than most, and the Spruce Mountain area is more resistant to impact during wet conditions.

“The Prescott National Forest and the Prescott Trail Safety Coalition hope to develop website that has a rating system for wet trails similar to the fire danger rating system in the future,” Manely said.



“The damage is not worth it,” Baumgartner said. “We’ll wait another month and see how it looks.”