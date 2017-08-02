Letter: Supporting reading

Editor:

The summer program for 2017 is over and school will soon begin. We had eight weeks of summer reading program at the Chino Valley Library. We were able to give out more than 600 free books to children thanks to the Friends of the Library.

I would like to thank all the sponsors who contributed to our programs, Town of Chino Valley, Friends of the Library, Chino Valley Canine Training Club, Mary Mahoney, Chino Auto Body & Sales, Bowen Chiropractic & Wellness Center, Chino Nursery, Valley Truck & Hoe Service, Chino Valley Family Dental, Country Treasures, Penny Hubble, Chino Valley Animal Hospital, Realty One Group, Angel’s Ultra Nail & Spa, Ace Hardware, Trinity Christian School, Snap Fitness, Dressel & Son Const, Horizon Dental Group, Yavapai Humane Society, Family Medical Walk-In, Arizona Homeschool Chapter, Authentic Taxidermy, Pet’s 1st Choice, Trend Setters, Soda Barn, Chino Valley Elks Lodge, Under Cover Quilting, Head 2 Toe Salon, Grace’s Hairwaves, Desert Rehab Physical Therapy, Bob’s Barber, Julie Young, Forever Young Doll Hospital, Susana’s Hair Story, Perfect Cut, Casa Grande, Shear Stylz Salon, Sergio’s Tires, KT Interiors, CV Jewelers, Tom’s Print Shop, Chino Valley Pharmacy, Sherry Brown, CV Lioness Club, Patricia Forward, Ed & Inge Piggott, Kiwanis Club of Prescott, Mazy’s, Jami Lewis, Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Katherine Carpenito, Mary Barnes, Pepperjacks.

Thank you so much for being a part of our summer program. We have a wonderful community. Storytimes begin again on Aug. 14, 2017.

Happy Reading

Darlene Westcott

Chino Valley Library