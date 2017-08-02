Chino’s road to growth

Interim Public Works Director Richard Straub reported to Chino Valley council members July 25 that he expects to put into place certain criteria on Road 2 North for developers of two apartments. What those criteria are won’t be finalized until the developers have conducted a more extensive traffic study.

The town’s preliminary study indicates Road 2 North is one of the busiest roads in town.

“Currently, we have 7,000-8,000 cars a day on a portion of the road. We have about 20,000 a day on Highway 89,” Straub said.

He figures the apartment complexes will generate about five vehicle trips per apartment per day. An engineering company from Phoenix analyzed what the traffic is now and what it might be once the apartments are built and rented out.

“This is a preliminary report we intend to give to the developer’s engineer, and say, ‘There are recommendations in here you’re going to have to do.’ We wanted to make an initial investment, not too much, and let the developer pay the cost to look at the rest of the traffic studies,” Straub said.

In order for the road to function properly, certain criteria have to happen, he added. After additional studies are conducted to determine a more precise number of vehicles using the road, these could include a need for additional width, additional turn lanes, and pedestrian safety devices. Timing signals are another possibility, depending on the driveways vehicular traffic will use.

Road 3 South ROW

Straub also described the work the town has done on proposed construction along Road 1 East from Road 3 South to Kalinich Avenue. He said six or seven years ago the town entered an agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation as ADOT was constructing improvements in the highway, widening the road and adding roundabouts.

The agreement required the town to make improvements to allow circulation if Highway 89 became blocked.

“Traffic, instead of totally stopping, could have a route to get off and get back on the highway,” Straub said. ADOT agreed to give the town some millings to help with paving.

For four years the Public Works Department has been planning the construction and acquiring rights-of-way along Road 1 East in order to construct three connector roads from Road 1 East to Highway 89.

“We are down to almost 100 percent of what we need. Some rights-of-way we acquired three years ago; some were donated to us,” he said.

When the heavy summer workload on roads is over, the town will do the initial grading for low water crossings. Straub said all the crossings will have pipes installed, but the town can’t afford much more than that. During heavy rainstorms, water will flow over the roadways.

In the fall, after grading, workers will add oil to the millings and lay down about three inches of asphalt. Next spring or early summer, they will place a chip seal on top the millings.

Straub said about $420,000 allotted to the project should pay for grading and the base for Road 1 East and all connector roads, and possibly enough millings to do most of Road 1 East, but not the connector roads.

In other action, the council:

Heard from Scott Bruner, Parks and Recreation/Library director, the money saved from the cancellation of fireworks will pay for a band and an expanded children’s area for the Territorial Days event.

Approved Lyon Engineering for design and contract services on a drainage project at Road 2 South and Highway 89 near the Maverik station.

Appointed applicants to several boards and committees.