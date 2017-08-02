Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Aug. 2

Back-to-school traffic plan

The Chino Valley Police Department released its traffic plan for the first day of school, Tuesday, Aug. 8. The plan is for the area around Del Rio Elementary School and Heritage Middle School on Road 1 West and Road 2 North.

First, construction over the summer has changed the roads slightly. There is now an island on Road 1 West that is to remain clear of traffic, which will allow buses turning from Road 2 North space to make the turn.

Police are encouraging parents to allow children to ride the bus. If they are dropping their children off, they are encouraged to approach from the north on Road 1 West. There is limited northbound access on Road 1 West that day.

No left turns permitted into or out of either school’s parking lot (buses are the exception).

See map for more details.

Oathkeepers subject of PACO talk

Paulden Area Community Organization’s monthly meeting takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at 165 Aspen in Paulden. The presenter, Jim Arroyo, state vice president of Oathkeepers, will speak on Community Preparedness Teams. There will be time for questions and answers.

Mudder coming

Tickets are on sale for this year’s Chino Mudder, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at Old Home Manor. The Mudder is a 5K (3.1 miles) obstacle course were participants must navigate more than 20 mud-filled challenges.

Tickets are $37 in advance; $47 the day of event; $32.50 in advance for tandem participants ($43.50 day of event); and $31.75 each for group participants ($41.75 day of event). You can order tickets online at www.active.com; search for Chino Mudder.

Library Friends continue sale

Due to an overstock supply, the Friends of Chino Valley Library is offering a good read paperback sale through the month of August.



There’s a large selection of books for prices as low as a quarter. All proceeds benefit the library, according to a news release.

Sequins & Saddles coming

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans its annual Sequins & Saddles Community Barn Dance for 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23. The event is a fundraiser for the scholarships the organization awards to graduating Chino Valley High School students.

It’s scheduled for Warren’s Feeds Hay Barn and Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks are providing the music. Tickets are $40 per person and a table of eight is $300. Reservations are necessary.

Visit www.chinovalley.org or call 928-636-2493.

Head Start accepting applications

Chino Valley Head Start Center is accepting applications for enrollment for the Chino Valley/Paulden area. NACOG/Head Start offers quality services at no cost for all income-eligible families, which include classroom and home learning, healthy meals, and services for children with special needs. They have different options to fit families, including: Early Head Start for ages 0-3, Full or Half-Day Head Start for ages 3-5.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority, and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. State Route 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone (928) 636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.