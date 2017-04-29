Bee swarm attacks people, horses, dogs

Two women, four horses and two dogs were attacked by swarming bees Thursday, April 27, at a home in the 1990 block of Meadowridge Road, resulting in the death of one horse, said Don Devendorf, Prescott Fire spokesperson.

The call came in at about 5:15 p.m., reporting a 70-year-old woman and her neighbor under attack by a swarm.

Seven Prescott firefighters and three Central Arizona firefighters in protective gear pulled the two women away from the bees.

“The two were reported to have hundreds of bees covering their faces and head and were being aggressively stung,” Devendorf said.

They were rushed to Yavapai Regional Medical Center and are reported in stable condition.

After treating the two women, firefighters turned their attention to the horses and dogs.

They pulled hoses and sprayed firefighting foam on the animals, but as soon as they were rinsed off, the bees began attacking again.

Crews decided to move the horses down the street to get them away from the swarm, one dog ran away but was located, and the other was put inside the house Devendorf said.

An emergency large-animal veterinarian responded and determined two of the horses were in critical condition, and they were taken to the veterinary clinic, where one died.

One firefighter was stung, but he did not have a reaction, Devendorf said.