Whiskey Off-Road: Friday's Fat Tire Crit

Whiskey Off-Road Mountain Bike Race
Event Schedule
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
Noon-9 p.m., Amateur Packet Pick-up, Whiskey Row
Noon-7 p.m., Bike & Gear Expo opens
Noon-5 p.m., Register for the Shimano Youth Series Kid Ride, Registration Tent
2 p.m., Mandatory Pro Racers Meeting, Stan’s NoTubes, Hassayampa Inn
2 p.m., 15 Proof Fun Ride
3-4 p.m., Pro Packet Pick-up: Hassayampa Inn
3:30 p.m., Visit Stan’s NoTubes tent for a free sealant refresh
4 p.m., 15 Proof participants arriving at Sierra Prieta at 4 p.m. re-routed down Thumb Butte
4-5 p.m., Pro Packet Pick-up continues: Epic Rides Registration Tent
5-7 p.m., Four Peaks Brewing Co. Beer Garden opens: Cortez and Goodwin streets, good
site for watching Fat Tire Crit
5:15 p.m., Pro Women Fat Tire Crit: Goodwin Street (20 minutes + three laps)
6:15 p.m., Pro Men Fat Tire Crit: Goodwin Street (20 minutes + three laps)
7 p.m., Four Peaks Criterium awards
8 p.m., Mandatory Stan’s NoTubes Amateur 30 & 50 Proof Riders Meeting
