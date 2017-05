Editor:

A Big Thank You!

We wish to extend our thanks and prayers to all who knew my husband and dad, Jimmy Carbajal, and offered support during our difficult times with his illness and death. We are very glad that all of you were so willing to help us. Your efforts went above and beyond and are greatly appreciated. Love and God Bless! Marie Carbajal, Adam and Jon (Jen) Hernandez, Jay Carbajal, Lori (James) Tuipulotu, and Monica (Michael) Loveall.

Marie Carbajal

Paulden