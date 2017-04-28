Enter the mother-daughter look-alike contest

Sometimes it’s fairly obvious that parents and children are related — it’s in the genes, after all. In some cases, it’s almost like looking at a mirror image.

The Daily Courier and Raskin’s Jewelers are seeking those mothers and daughters from the greater Prescott area who look alike for a contest that starts today.

The winning mother/daughter combo will win matching diamond pendants set in white gold (value $1,400) donated by Raskin’s Jewelers in downtown Prescott. Second place are $100 Raskin’s gift cards for both mother and daughter; third place winners receive a $50 gift card for Raskin’s.

Winning photos will run in the Sunday Mother’s Day issue, May 14. All qualified entries will be displayed in a dCourier.com photo gallery for the public to view.

Emily Cissell and her daughter, Mackenzie, entered a photograph this past year that had been taken a few weeks earlier at a Girl Scout event. She said the entry process was pretty straightforward and she plans to enter an updated photo this year.

“My daughter looks more like me every day. We get comments all the time that we look exactly alike,” Cissell said.

The deadline to submit entries at dcourier.com/contest is 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10. The person submitting the entry must be at least 18 years old and a resident of Arizona. If the daughter is under the age of 18, the parent, by submitting the entry, grants permission for publication.

No professional photos are allowed. Send the photo in jpeg, eps, png or tiff digital format. One entry per family/household; however, the entry may include multiple children. First, second and third prizes will be awarded.

Judging will be based primarily on visual similarities, but composition, creativity and overall appeal of the submitted photo may also play a factor. No digitally altered images will be accepted.

You need not be a Courier subscriber to enter. Printed photos may be brought into the Prescott office at 1958 Commerce Center Circle, or in Prescott Valley at 8307 E. Highway 69, where they will be scanned and returned.

For more information, call Tim Wiederaenders at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or email twieds@prescottaz.com.

To enter now, upload a photo at: https://www.dcourier.com/contest

Special thanks to Greg Raskin and Raskin's Jewelers (raskinsjewelers.com) on Gurley Street in Downtown Prescott for co-sponsoring this year's contest.