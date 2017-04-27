Prep Baseball: 3A State Play-In Chino Valley shuts out Monument Valley (Gallery)

Chino Valley’s baseball team won the 3A West region title on Monday with a 10-1 victory over Wickenburg. However, that didn’t guarantee the Cougars a berth into the 16-team state tournament.

Only the eight highest-ranked squads in 3A, based on power points, received automatic qualifications.

So, No. 9 seed Chino Valley faced a must-win versus No. 24 Monument Valley in a state play-in game, along with the Nos. 10-23 seeds, on Wednesday. At Nesbitt-Pratt Field, the Cougars blistered the Mustangs 11-0 in a run-ruled five innings to qualify for state, which starts next Friday, May 5. The Nos. 1-8 seeds earned byes.

“It gave us a little extra time to play and get together as a team,” Chino’s Skylar Brooks said of the play-in. “A lot of teams are going to be off for a whole week now.”

Chino second baseman Andrew Granillo offered a different take on the play-in contest.

“I was actually pretty upset about it,” Granillo said. “Region champs should get the bye. It fueled me a little more. I know it fueled the guys up a lot.”

Chino Valley learns its first-round state playoff matchup this afternoon when the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) announces the 3A pairings. The AIA will re-seed the 16 qualifiers based on Wednesday’s results.

With Wednesday’s victory, the Cougars improved their record to 14-4 in power-point games, while Monument Valley of Kayenta ended its season at 9-9.

Cougars senior pitcher Brooks had a big day. He nabbed the win, hurling a two-hit shutout. Brooks tallied eight strikeouts and issued no walks, while forcing four pop-outs and four groundouts, thanks mostly to a combination of curveballs and fastballs.

“With Skylar, it’s just overall composure,” Chino coach Mark Middleton said. “He threw the ball where I wanted him to.”

To top it off, Brooks’ two-out, two-run single in the fifth ended the contest.

“Oh, finally! I needed something like that,” Brooks said of his walk-off hit. “I was [also] feeling probably the best I’ve ever felt today [on the mound]. Couldn’t ask for any more.”

Chino Valley capitalized mostly off of seven Mustangs fielding errors, including two in the second inning (three runs scored), three in the fourth (four runs scored) and two in the fifth (four runs scored).

“The game plan was to come in and play good, solid defense, from the first pitch to the last pitch,” Mustangs coach Fred Todachine said. “But, as you saw, it got contagious there for a while. One error — it does that to us. When we can put error-free baseball together, we’re a tough team.”

The Cougars forced those errors by being aggressive on the base paths. They registered 11 hits. Ten of their 11 runs and 10 of their 11 hits were charged to starting right-handed pitcher Dylan Etsitty in 4-1/3 innings.

“We like to put pressure on the defense, and a lot of it was, ‘Let’s get some guys movin’,” Middleton said. “I wanted to get a lead and then I wanted to work on stuff. I wanted to get some guys some playing time.”

Etsitty is the third pitcher on Monument Valley’s depth chart. Todachine burned through his Nos. 1 and 2 pitchers, Royce Charley and Treavore Russell, respectively, in the 3A North region tournament. The Mustangs beat top-seeded Chinle at regionals, despite finishing fourth in the North, to reach the play-in round.

“It was probably like the hardest thing,” Russell said of the lack of arms going into the play-in. “Games like these, it’s just — we’ve got to have our top pitchers.”

The Mustangs struggled offensively on Wednesday, as Charley’s infield single and Justice Dugi’s single to right field were their only hits.

“We couldn’t get a level swing or see the ball,” Russell said.

It was a rough go for the visitors, who trailed 7-0 through four innings. With one out in the fourth, Jonah Hale relieved Etsitty after the latter had faced four batters. Hale walked two of the first three hitters he faced before Brooks’ walk-off hit.

At the plate for Chino Valley, Brooks helped lead the way, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Kaleb Chacon (1 for 2, double, two runs scored), J.P. Basua (1 for 1, RBI), Michael Paulus (1 for 2, two runs scored), Brian Sutton (1 for 3, two RBIs, three runs scored), Hector Casas (1 for 1, run scored) and Granillo (2 for 3, two RBIs, run scored) also shined.

The play-in win didn’t come without Chino Valley paying a small price. Basua, who started in left field for the Cougars, suffered a freak injury on the base paths in the second inning. He likely tore his right pectoral muscle on a slide back to first on a pickoff attempt by Etsitty. Basua may not return for the rest of the postseason.

For state, Middleton said he will reconfigure his hitting order. He hasn’t decided on his starting pitching rotation either.

“We’re interchangeable now [with our roster players],” Middleton added, “and we’ll be just fine.”

UP NEXT

In the first round of state, Chino Valley will play at either 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. next Friday, May 5, at Surprise Sports Complex near Phoenix.

