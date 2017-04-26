One man’s rant: My early church years

Back in the 1950s, my family attended Simpson Methodist Church on South Harrison Street in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Around the age of 8 or 10, I was not a religious firebrand. In fact, I don’t ever remember becoming one.

I do remember that the minister frequently started his sermons with a reference to Paul’s letter to the Ephesians. I often wondered whether Paul would want his personal correspondence leaked to Methodist congregations all over North America. At my tender age, I didn’t know who Paul was and I certainly wasn’t in the least bit interested in what he mailed to anyone called The Ephesians. I only hoped he hadn’t included gossip about some of the other fellows I heard about in church such as Mark, Luke and John. And someone named Matthew.

Apparently, there were plenty of folks in the Bible who didn’t write letters since I never heard about their personal mail. Iddo, Jehu, Phinehas and Haggai and their letters never came up in ministerial presentations as far as I knew.

One of the strongest memories I have of attending church was consistently becoming faint after about 20 minutes of sermonizing. Mom thought my failing health episodes were a protest about being in church. The truth only came out a couple of months later when we all discovered that the collar on my little white church shirt was too tight, cutting off the flow of blood to my brain. I soon graduated to a larger collar size, but I still didn’t want to sit in a Sunday morning pew.

I didn’t know what a monotone was in the 1950s, but our minister was very good at speaking in his. It just seemed he never got very excited by anything he had to say. I always thought he could have spiced up his commentary by throwing in a few one-liners or a quick and clever dance arabesque. But he never did.

I spent most of my pew time doodling on the printed church program. I doodled armies of stick figures battling each other and various other forms of human conflict. Looking back, I suppose it was a rich irony to celebrate the art of war against a monotone backdrop of love, joy and the delivery of letters to sundry Biblical personages.

The end of the Sunday sermon was always refreshing. The minister usually worked himself into a minor crescendo in the final sentence. That was the cue to conclude my program artwork.

He would then walk up the aisle toward the exit. I always thought he just wanted to beat the crowd out, but I’d then find him standing in the doorway shaking hands of everyone who had stayed awake during the service.

I don’t believe my parents were particularly religious as members of the church. I think they just wanted to provide my sister and me with a spiritual grounding – and they enjoyed the social aspect of belonging to the church.

There was an annual variety show in the church basement. I remember one comic skit in which my father and two other men appeared dressed to the hilt in women’s clothing. I never drew any conclusions from that experience. Really, I didn’t.

There were also several potluck dinners during the year in the basement. Lots of molded Jello desserts and green bean casseroles.

I attended a youth Bible class on Sunday nights, but I’m not sure any of our class discussions took root. If they had, I might be writing in this column about Gerald’s letter to the Ephesians. Or maybe to the basketball team.

