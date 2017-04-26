New Chino business helps bring new life to town

One of the most impressive miracles is the first one, the uniting of two people to create a baby. A new nonprofit business has opened in Chino Valley to help young women with any questions or problems they encounter during their pregnancy.

Life Pregnancy Resource Center is located at 448 N. Highway 89, next to the Chino Valley Medical Center.

“We offer free pregnancy tests, and we also have a program called ‘earn while you learn,’ which are parenting classes that teach from the time of conception to the toddler stage, with our clients watching videos on overall lessons of each stage of pregnancy, besides having personal trained peer counselors,” said Jana Beeson, director of the center. “It also teaches the young women how to eat, pre-natal care, and what to expect during the pregnancy, and these classes are attended once a week during the whole pregnancy.”

Director Beeson also explained how their clients will have homework and every time they attend a class they receive “mommy dollars” that can go toward diapers, formula, etc. at the center. Women can accumulate “mommy dollars like lay-away that can go towards strollers, car seats, and other needed baby items,” Beeson said.

“Our center is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in the future will also be open one night a week for those who work). On Tuesdays and Thursdays CPC of Prescott is willing to partner with us to provide ultrasounds, and we will even help the clients get there,” Beeson said.

“For those clients who are contemplating a possible adoption we will connect them to the proper resources. For those who are abortion minded we offer the ultrasound portion so they know how far along they are, which would indicate the procedure they would have. We do not provide abortions, nor do we encourage them. We give our clients the information they need to make a proper decision,” she added.

The community can help the center by volunteering, financial donations, and the center is currently accepting donations of diapers, formula, and wipes. (No used clothing etc.)

“I enjoy this work because I feel what they learn here will impact the rest of their life, in whatever decision they choose,” Beeson said.

Call Director Jana Beeson at 928-713-0966 with any questions, or to make an appointment.