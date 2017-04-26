Horse show at Yavapai College arena

Yavapai College is scheduled to host a horse show Saturday, April 29, at its college arena in Chino Valley in collaboration with the Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center (AAEC) charter school in Prescott Valley. They will present an all-breed, multi-discipline horse show at the school, 2275 Old Home Manor Drive. The morning session begins at 9 a.m., the afternoon session at 1 p.m.

Admission and parking are free, with proceeds of class and horsemanship registrations benefiting the Yavapai College Equine Scholarship Fund.

In addition to scholarship aid, the horse show also helps students showcase skills they have learned in class, and to raise awareness of both equine programs, said Dr. Karla Phillips, Yavapai College associate dean of career and technical education.

Some of the class competitions include Western Pleasure, Ranch Riding, 2- or 4-wheeled Pleasure Driving, English Pleasure, Hunter Pleasure, and Trail Course. Some classes are geared specifically for youth and others for adults. Judges will award ribbons for first through sixth place.

Show rules, a class list and entry form are available on the show web site: yc.edu/horseshow. Discounted fees are available for students and online registrants.

Spectators, family and friends of participants are encouraged to bring chairs. Seating and shade at the arena are limited. Food and beverage concessionaires will be onsite during the show.

For information, email Karen Smith, Karen.smith@yc.edu, or call 928-717-7760.